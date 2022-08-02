GamerCoin (GHX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $163,415.00

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $8.51 million and $163,415.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00631858 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015844 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034618 BTC.
GamerCoin Coin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 443,962,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
Buying and Selling GamerCoin
