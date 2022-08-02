GamerCoin (GHX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $163,415.00

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $8.51 million and $163,415.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00631858 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034618 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 443,962,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.