GAMB (GMB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,737.00

GAMB (GMB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $13,737.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.32 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00127597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

