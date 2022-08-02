GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

CDNS stock opened at $185.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,730 shares of company stock valued at $64,071,827 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.