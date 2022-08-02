GAM Holding AG Sells 82,900 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,640 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.07% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 97,390 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 76,524 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,134 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,019,007 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 225,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,241 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Citigroup cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

