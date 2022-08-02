GAM Holding AG Sells 2,202 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,188.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $207.52 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.64.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Get Rating

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

