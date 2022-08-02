GAM Holding AG Sells 12,357 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 218,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

