GAM Holding AG Lowers Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Canada Goose Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GOOS opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.