GAM Holding AG Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

SPGI stock opened at $376.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.