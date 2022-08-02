GAM Holding AG Has $3.25 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Insider Activity at Cerner

Cerner Price Performance

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

