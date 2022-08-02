GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.5 %

Lam Research stock opened at $502.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.95 and its 200-day moving average is $503.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

