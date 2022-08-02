GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

