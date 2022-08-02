GAM Holding AG Acquires 17,764 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after acquiring an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2,950.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 218,198 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

