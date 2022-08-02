G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.16). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTHX opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTHX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

