Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Short Interest Update

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 31,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. Full Truck Alliance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $19.27.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.