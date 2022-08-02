FTC Solar (FTCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect FTC Solar to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. FTC Solar has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTCI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 6,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. FTC Solar has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.54.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,837,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,432,198.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,252,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 403,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,032 and have sold 1,101,031 shares valued at $4,596,292.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FTC Solar by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 101.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

