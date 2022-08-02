Frontier Group (ULCC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Frontier Group (NASDAQ: ULCC):

8/2/2022 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Frontier Group had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/12/2022 – Frontier Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Frontier Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Frontier Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. 185,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

