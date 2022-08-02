Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 23,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 1.50%.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

