Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Friedman Industries Trading Up 3.6 %
Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 23,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.83.
Friedman Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 1.50%.
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
