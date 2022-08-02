FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Position Reduced by Arena Investors LP

Arena Investors LP cut its position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,886 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 698,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE FREY opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

