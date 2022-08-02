Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Up 21.0% in July

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,930,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 25,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE FCX traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. 881,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,442,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

