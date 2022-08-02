freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on freenet to €27.50 ($28.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on freenet from €30.00 ($30.93) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on freenet from €27.00 ($27.84) to €27.50 ($28.35) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

About freenet

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that freenet AG will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

