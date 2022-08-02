Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.75.
Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.7 %
FELE opened at $91.50 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.07.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.
Insider Activity
In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,538 shares of company stock worth $4,510,417. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $3,396,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 66,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
