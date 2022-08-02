Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 627,860 shares.The stock last traded at $126.71 and had previously closed at $127.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.27.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.