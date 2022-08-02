Fountainhead AM LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fountainhead AM LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Trading Up 2.6 %

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.38.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $23.39 on Tuesday, reaching $915.22. 390,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,848,156. The company has a market capitalization of $955.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $726.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $843.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.