Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 1,610 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC owned about 0.25% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,929. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

