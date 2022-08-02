Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 16.0% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $35,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,043,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.50. 21,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

