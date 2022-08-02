Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Founder SPAC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Founder SPAC Stock Performance

Founder SPAC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 3,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,852. Founder SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Founder SPAC Company Profile

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.