Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,728,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 2,254,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,641.5 days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FOSUF remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Fosun International has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Get Fosun International alerts:

Fosun International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.