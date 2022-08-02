Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,728,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 2,254,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,641.5 days.
Fosun International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FOSUF remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Fosun International has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
Fosun International Company Profile
