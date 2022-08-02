Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839,776 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises 5.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 1.86% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $47,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FTAI traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,439. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.81%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

