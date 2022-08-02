Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.43. 3,198,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,538. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $180,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after buying an additional 2,413,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

