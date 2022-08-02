Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Fortive Stock Performance
Fortive stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.43. 3,198,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,538. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $180,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after buying an additional 2,413,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.