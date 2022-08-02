Formation Fi (FORM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $889,820.00

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $219,951.02 and $889,820.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00626096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034652 BTC.
Formation Fi Profile
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Formation Fi Coin Trading
