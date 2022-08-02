Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 10,090,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FL shares. OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

