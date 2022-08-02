Folketrygdfondet Has $17.30 Million Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Folketrygdfondet decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,264,078 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj makes up approximately 10.1% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 317,755 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 245,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,128,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.39) to €5.80 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.