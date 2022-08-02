FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion. FMC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS.

FMC Stock Down 1.5 %

FMC traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. 1,004,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $2,825,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.