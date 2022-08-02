FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Shares of FMC opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average is $118.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

