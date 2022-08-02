Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of -0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Further Reading

