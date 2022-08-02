Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $3,152,700.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,183. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

