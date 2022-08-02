Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $3,152,700.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,183. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Fiserv
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.