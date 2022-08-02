FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Holdings Lifted by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. FirstService makes up approximately 3.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of FirstService worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Price Performance

FSV stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $133.73. 1,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,913. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FirstService Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

FirstService Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.