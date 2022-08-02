First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.25. Approximately 45,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 17,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.