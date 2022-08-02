First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $650,195.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $650,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 157,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

