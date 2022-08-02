First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Sells $25,900.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Down 0.2 %

First Solar stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 157,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,197. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

