First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35.

Insider Activity

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $345,965 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,615,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

