FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Hits $33.32 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.32 million and $2.37 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002643 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12,644% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000184 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002121 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 804,791,344 coins and its circulating supply is 603,086,189 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

