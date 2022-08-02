Financial Comparison: Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) vs. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) and Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.42%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -6.04% -4.48% -3.05% Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I N/A -14.73% 0.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $136.23 million 1.22 $600,000.00 ($0.37) -20.95 Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Sangoma Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. It also provides session border controllers; telephony and media transcoding cards; and open source communications software. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

(Get Rating)

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.