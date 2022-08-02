Financial Comparison: Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) vs. Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 32.64% 5.30% 3.41% Silver Bull Resources N/A -59.34% -53.72%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Silver Bull Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus price target of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 60.11%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 1.51 -$264.08 million $1.09 4.90 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.25 million ($0.09) -2.22

Silver Bull Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Silver Bull Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Silver Bull Resources

(Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga copper-gold project located in the Pavlodar region of northeastern Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

