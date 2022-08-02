FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $19.42 Average PT from Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $73,116,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 621.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,773 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 60.7% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FIGS by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after acquiring an additional 934,714 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

