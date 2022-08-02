FIGS (FIGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. FIGS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. FIGS’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIGS stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Several brokerages have commented on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

