Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON: FEVR) recently:

7/26/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 1,100 ($13.48). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.58) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,600 ($19.61).

7/22/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($13.48) price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,030 ($37.13).

7/18/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 900 ($11.03). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.03) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,060 ($37.50).

7/18/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,100 ($13.48). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

LON FEVR traded down GBX 69.26 ($0.85) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,010.74 ($12.38). 528,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,955. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($35.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,316.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,675.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,659.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fevertree Drinks

In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($121,979.56). In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($23,453.01). Also, insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.68) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($121,979.56). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,867,302.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.