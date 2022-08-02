Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($164.95) to €140.00 ($144.33) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 0.9 %

RACE stock opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Ferrari by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ferrari by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ferrari by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.