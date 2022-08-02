Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FURCF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.96) to €25.00 ($25.77) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($45.36) to €35.00 ($36.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($61.86) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($49.48) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of FURCF stock remained flat at $18.38 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $55.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

Read More

