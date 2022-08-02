Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Down to $4.14

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $3.98. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATH shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Institutional Trading of Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATH. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $5,480,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

See Also

